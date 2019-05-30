THE Welsh Ambulance Service has been recognised for its efforts to become more accessible for those with hearing loss.

Following the introduction of a scheme which encourages staff to learn how to speak the British Sign Language (BSL), the service picked up the Service Excellence and People’s Choice awards at the Excellence Wales Awards 2019.

These awards conclude the year-long effort from the Welsh Ambulance Service to address the issue of making its services more accessible for those who cannot rely on a ‘traditional’ 999 call.

100 Welsh Ambulance staff signed up for a year-long online course, supplemented by live practice sessions with a tutor.

So far, five members of staff have passed the Level One BSL exam.

READ MORE:

“These awards mean a lot to us,” said Claire Bevan, Director of Quality and Nursing. “Learning another language is already difficult, but imagine learning one without words, in an online format that is completely new to you.

"These awards recognise the dedication of our staff who took this course in order to provide better care to our patients. I am extremely proud of what the team has achieved and look forward to hearing stories of how they have used their skills to make a difference to those who need our help the most.”

Since the end the training, many have had the opportunity to use their new skills and the feedback from both patients and staff has been extremely positive. It has enabled staff to better assess the situation and develop a closer bond with their patients. Our patients with hearing difficulties also speak of their relief of being understood and welcome the possibility to speak in their own language.

The Welsh Ambulance Service is now looking to continue training staff in learning BSL in smaller and more localised groups and continue to work towards enhancing patient experience for those who find it challenging accessing its services.