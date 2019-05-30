THE Welsh Government has launched a campaign to attract more people into teaching - and hope to save local authorities and schools millions with an online job site.

The Teach in Wales campaign is targeted at graduates most likely to go into teaching, but also existing teaching assistants, people considering a change of career and Welsh-speaking undergraduates studying priority subjects.

As part of a broader government initiative to attract and keep teachers in the field, the Welsh government is investing in an online site to advertise teaching posts in Wales.

It will save millions of pounds for local authorities and schools each year.

The work being done by the Education Workforce Council will focus on developing the Discover Teaching website.

A place where new and current teachers can find jobs and access support to career-long development.

The Welsh Government has committed to investing in developing an excellent teaching workforce, to support the delivery of the new school curriculum, due to be introduced in schools from 2022.

This includes recruitment of new teachers and improving professional development, while working with unions and other partners to address teacher’s workload issues.

New Initial Teacher Education (ITE) courses from this September will see greater working between universities and schools, with trainee teachers spending more time in schools.

The Open University has been commissioned to develop a new part-time PGCE (Post-Graduate Certificate of Education) and employment-based routes into teaching.

Both schemes aim to improve access to teacher training across Wales, including in more remote locations, as well as supporting people with work, caring or other commitments.

The Welsh Government offers financial incentives to attract the best graduates into teaching.

Graduates with a first-class degree, or those with a Masters or PhD wanting to teach maths, chemistry, physics, Welsh or computer sciences, are entitled to up to £20,000.

Up to £15,000 is available to those wanting to teach modern foreign languages and £3,000 is available for trainee teachers with a first-class or postgraduate degree wanting to teach secondary subjects or primary level.

Another £3,000 is also available for graduates with a first-class degree, Masters or PhD taking their PGCE to teach English, Welsh, mathematics or science at primary level.

The Welsh Government also aims to increase the number of Welsh-medium and Welsh language teachers.

Up to £5,000 is available through Iaith Athrawon Yfory for students who go on to teach in Welsh, meaning an eligible ITE student could benefit from a total incentive of £25,000.

From this August, trainee teachers from Wales undertaking Initial Teacher Education can access up to £17,000 in grants and loans, the most generous student finance package in the UK.

The Minister for Education, Kirsty Williams, has been travelling across Wales over the past few weeks, hearing from trainee teachers what attracted them to a career at the front of the classroom.

One trainee being Olivia Davies, who after completing her degree in English and Fine Art at the University of Wales, Trinity St David, wasn’t sure what to do next.

She knew she wanted to work with children but wasn’t sure how or where to start.

READ MORE:

Before training to become a teacher, Olivia worked as a classroom assistant for two years.

Miss Davies said: “My head teacher spoke to me about my potential and encouraged me to train to become a teacher myself.

“I could earn a salary while I trained in the same school and would only take me a year as I already had a degree.

“I love the responsibility being a teacher brings!

“I’m able to take charge of my lessons and plan what I’m going to teach – I can even work with the children to find out what they’d like to learn about too.

“Having that independence and the ability to think so creatively is one of my favourite things about being a teacher.

“Teaching is a profession that truly brings people together.

“Everyone is in the job because they love helping children and working creatively with other people.

“You get such a range of experience and so many opportunities – no day is the same and there is so much variety you could never get bored.

“I can’t think of another job where there’s so much good feeling about what you do.

“It I absolutely do-able – don’t be afraid to make that move up, because you really can do it!"

Mrs Williams said: “It’s an exciting time to be a teacher in Wales.

“We’ve just published the draft of our new curriculum, which has been designed by teachers, allowing them to be creative in the way they deliver their lessons.

“We need more teachers in certain areas.

“Especially, in secondary schools and subjects such as maths, science, Welsh, I.T and modern foreign languages.

“In 2019, there are more career options than ever before open to graduates and professionals, so the labour market has become increasingly competitive.

“As Education Minister, I visit schools across Wales and meet teachers every week.

“We have a diverse workforce and children across Wales benefit day-in and day-out from the commitment of our dedicated teachers.

“There is no exact model of a teacher and nor should there be.

“We are looking for people from all backgrounds with the talent and aspiration, ready to join our high-performing workforce and raise standards for all pupils.

“I’d encourage anyone considering a career in teaching to have a look at the opportunities available.

“See if you’ve got what it takes to succeed in this hugely rewarding career.”

For further information on becoming a teacher in Wales, visit: