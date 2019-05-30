A CROWD funding page has managed to secure a new Silent Soldier Silhouette, after the previous one was vandalised.

As part of the centenary commemorations for World War One, Goytre Fawr Community Council purchased the memorial to pay respect for all those who gave their lives for freedom.

Two months ago someone bent and broke off the memorial’s head section.

And thanks to a crowd funding page and a resident, James Watkins, enough funds were collected to obtain a new one.

The new memorial now stands proudly once again at the entrance to the village.

Gwent Poppy Appeal Coordinator Mike Jones said: “I was humbled by the anger and emotions when the damage was caused to our village tribute to the fallen.

“The whole community was shocked by it.

“We are all grateful to James for his work in sourcing a replacement.”