THE Dragons have signed Sam Davies from the Ospreys on a two-year contract – with the Wales fly-half believing he can reignite his Test career at Rodney Parade.

The region have long hunted an established playmaker and last season, before the appointment of new director of rugby Dean Ryan, they set their sights on the 25-year-old.

The fly-half’s Liberty Stadium deal expired at the end of the campaign and the Swansea side signed Wales number 10 Gareth Anscombe and agreed fresh terms with young prospect Luke Price.

Davies, son of former Wales centre and coach Nigel, attracted interest from England and France, plus he was also linked with Australia’s Waratahs.

Had he taken up one of those options then he would have had to put his international career on hold, but instead he has opted to head for Newport with the intention of adding to his eight caps by spearheading an upturn in fortunes for the Dragons.

“I’ve taken my time to carefully consider the different options for my future rugby career and this move is one I am excited about,” said Davies, whose last cap came against Samoa in the summer of 2017.

“I was impressed when I met Dean Ryan and speaking to him about the pivotal role he wants me to play at Dragons.

“He clearly knows his rugby and has a lot of experience to bring into the environment. It’s exciting to have discussed the direction and vision for Dragons rugby going forward.

“Staying in Wales and a commitment to Welsh Rugby was a key part of that decision, as I still have ambitions to play for my country and that will continue to be a focus and help drive me forward.

“I want to compete and play at the highest level and I’m hopeful, with a new Wales coaching set-up, that I will get an opportunity again in the future if I’m playing at the top of my game.”

Davies amassed 836 points in 150 games for the Ospreys and signed off by pulling the strings against Cardiff Blues and the Scarlets to earn Champions Cup qualification.

The bid to recruit the left-footer, World Rugby’s junior player of the year in 2013, was started by caretaker coach Ceri Jones and new boss Ryan is thrilled that the move has been completed.

“He is a real top-quality acquisition for the region as we strive to move forward next season,” said Ryan, who will have Josh Lewis, Arwel Robson and Jacob Botica, who is yet to make a professional appearance, as his other fly-half options.

“Sam will bring proven creativity and attacking flair to our back line and give us competition for the number 10 jersey.

“He joins us with big aspirations for the future, in both the regional and international game, and we’re thrilled that he sees the Dragons as the best place for him to achieve those aims.

“Sam was identified as a key signing for us and I’m sure our supporters are excited as we are to see the X-factor and leadership, both on and off the field, that he will bring to our squad.”

Former head coach Bernard Jackman had a busy recruitment drive last year, bringing in the likes of Ross Moriarty, Richard Hibbard, Rhodri Williams, Ryan Bevington and Aaron Jarvis.

This summer will be much quieter with Davies likely to be the only high-profile signing as the Dragons, with a budget of around £4.5million, lean heavily on their academy.