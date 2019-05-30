A NEWPORT musician has unveiled his latest single.

Pork Chop and the Chop Tribe has released his single Can’t Buy Life, now available on iTunes and through Apple Music streaming services.

The 30-year-old musician, who performed at the inaugural Portstock festival last year, said: “I’ve been so excited for the release of this song.

“Not many realise ‘pork’ and ‘chop’ are both acronyms. Pork stands for Practitioner Of Ritualistic Ken (Anglo Saxon word for knowledge). Chop stands for Celtic Healers Offering Peace.

“This song promotes love and peace, and helps people realise life is far richer than that of materials and money. The lyrics are intended to heal the hearts of humanity of greed and hate.

“Most heated political debates are about money. Most wars are about control for the purpose of monetary value which most of us wouldn’t even begin to imagine seeing in our bank accounts.

“I’m Celtic and proud, but I welcome brothers and sisters from all walks of life regardless of faith or ethnicity and accept them for who they are.

“This song represents a better way of life, filled with peace and love for all of humanity. It reminds us: although we may need money for certain things, we can’t buy life.”

