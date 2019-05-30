“OH, where is Neil the Baby?”

The famous words spoken by Nessa in the hugely popular sitcom Gavin and Stacey.

Well, a decade on since the last episode, the actor behind Neil - who was the on screen son of Smithy and Nessa - is now a pupil at Machen Primary and will soon be taking a music exam.

Oscar Hartland today, aged 10. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Mum Kirsty Pritchard-Hartland said that her 10-year-old son, Oscar, got involved in the series purely “by accident”.

“A friend of ours told us that a production company was looking for a baby,” said Ms Pritchard-Hartland, who lives in Mountain View, Machen, Caerphilly.

“At the time my son was six-months-old.

“I sent Baby Cow Productions an image of my son to see if they were interested. I did not think they would get back in touch. But a few days later they did and we were called in.

“My son was offered the part. There were two other babies playing Neil, too.

“When I look at it my son’s role came about by accident."

Oscar with his mum, Kirsty Pritchard-Hartland. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

She added: “He also loves playing the piano and will soon be doing an exam. He wants to go to music school.”

Oscar appeared in four episodes as Neil the Baby, and it was an experience he “loved”.

“He absolutely loved being in Gavin and Stacey,” said his mum.

“One of the scenes he was in was when Nessa’s dad first appeared in the caravan.

“It is brilliant that he was in the series.

“We were all proud of Oscar.”

However, the mum added that the family are unsure whether Oscar will reprise his role for the Christmas episode of Gavin and Stacey.

“We have not heard anything so do not know,” she said.

“It would be great news if he could play Neil again, but we will have to wait and see.”

This week actor and comedian James Cordon - who played Smithy - tweeted the news that the sitcom will be returning for a one-off Christmas special.

Oscar Hartland. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk