A HOUSING association has confirmed they are carrying out an investigation into the work done by a contractor on at least one of their properties.

It’s understood that the investigation involves an unnamed kitchen contractor.

Reports on social media suggest the contractor used non-waterproof filler and stuffed toilet roll inside kitchen’s sockets.

Simon Andrews, Deputy Director of Property & Places at Newport City Homes said: “As always, the safety of our residents remains our highest priority, and we take any reports of this nature extremely seriously.

“We are in contact with the client and are fully investigating the issue.”

