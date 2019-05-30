A MICHELIN star chef and his partner have opened a new, unusual restaurant.

The Gaff, in Abergavenny, specialises in small dishes of high-quality food and is run by two former staff members of the prestigious Walnut Tree in Abergavenny.

It is co-owned by Danielle Phillips (formerly front of house) and Dan Saunders (formerly head chef) who both worked with the hugely successful Shaun Hill.

Ms Phillips said: “Dan has been a chef for many years, working with Shaun Hill on and off again over the last decade.

“He has so many creative food ideas in his head and he loves eating, which is what inspired us to open our own business.”

The pair based the restaurant in The Courtyard, on Lion Street, in Abergavenny.

The building was originally three crumbling sheds deemed derelict but has undergone work since January and is now open for business as The Gaff.

The restaurant has a modern, contemporary interior which includes exposed steel beam, feature lights and an open kitchen.

“Gaff is Irish for ‘home’ and we want people to feel at home when they visit,” said Ms Phillips.

“We wanted a relaxed place with posh food.”

The Gaff opened officially on May 18 and has been thriving since.

“We’ve been full nearly every night since we opened,” added Ms Phillips.

“We’re a hidden gem, so it’s about getting the word out. People seem to be enjoying it as it’s a new concept for Abergavenny.

“The dishes are small but require lots of preparation and are so rich in flavour you wouldn’t want a massive plate.

“The beauty is that guests can almost choose their own menu, based on their own preferences as there’s a variety of options.

“Dan knows what he’s doing as he worked at Walnut Tree for many years. The preparation and quality that goes into our food is something special.”

The options vary slightly daily, as they have fresh fish daily, provided by Cornwall and Devon coast, giving customers the opportunity to try something different each time they visit.

Sample lunch menu at The Gaff

Currently it’s a small team of three chefs, two full-time front of house and four part-time front of house, with the team almost like a ‘small family.’

Sample tasting menu at The Gaff

Walk-ins are an option, providing there is a table available, but reservations are recommended, as evenings tend to be busy.

The Gaff is open 12pm-2pm and 6.30pm-9pm on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 12pm-3pm on Sundays.

Sample Sunday lunch menu at The Gaff

For those travelling by car, there is a pay and display car park which is a 30-second walk from The Gaff.

For more information visit thegaffrestaurant.co.uk

or call the venue on 01873 739310.