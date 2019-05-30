TEMPERATURES will rise in Gwent on Saturday, but much of the warm continental air to reach the UK will instead reach the south east of England.

East Anglia could experience highs of 29C this weekend, the Met Office forecasts.

With high pressure dominating the weather across much of the UK on #Saturday it will be very #warm in England and Wales 📈☀️



However, low pressure will arrive on Sunday and a #cold front will bring heavy #rain 🌧️ with fresher temperatures for the west and the risk of #thunder ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/zldfXMeEDy — Met Office (@metoffice) May 30, 2019

However, it could still reach 21C in Gwent on Saturday, but cloudy conditions are likely for much of the day.

The Met Office expects the sunniest part of the weekend to be Friday evening, with clear skies and temperatures around 19C.

READ MORE:

And even though it will be cloudy on Saturday, the Met Office forecasts a high UV level, so watch out for sunburn.

Sunday will be cooler – around 16C in the afternoon – with rain likely in the early evening.