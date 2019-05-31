SCRAP IN THE BALTIC

BOLSHEVIK “FLEET” PUT TO FLIGHT.

LETTER FROM A NEWPORT MAN.

A Newport wireless operator, who signs himself “Sparks” writing front H.M.S. Shakespeare now in the Baltic, says: “We have been here nine weeks, and have kept a sharp watch on the Bolsheviks, especially on their fleet. With the letter we were in action on Sunday, May 18, the fight lasting about an hour a quarter. The enemy consisted of seven ships, three destroyers and four mine-sweepers, while our force was only one light cruiser, a destroyer leader (the Shakespeare), and two destroyers. In the end enemy were forced to retire, helter-skelter, to the base, Kronstadt, about 40 miles from Petrograd. We could not give chase because, had we done so, we should have round ourselves in a mine-field, and would have been within range of the heavy guns in the forts. So we withdrew, having the satisfaction of seeing one run ashore and another blown up by a mine, so Great was her hurry to escape. We are not certain that we did not damage one of the destroyers, as, when the action started, all her guns were tiring, but after 15 minutes all but one of them had been put out of action... This is the winding up of the Shakespeare’s doings under was routine, and our ship’s company are looking forward to a pleasant time again in England - the best place for all Englishmen.” - The writer of the letter was once a telegraph messenger at Newport.

GERMANY AND THE TREATY

MR. LLOYD GEORGE’S WARNING.

“VERSAILLES OR BERLIN”?

The following report of a speech delivered by Mr. Lloyd George a few days ago to the cadres of the 36th (Welsh) Division at Blangy-Tronville, near Amiens, has been received by the “South Wales News” (Cardiff):

I see you now at the end of the struggle, and we have presented out peace terms. These terms are written in the blood of fallen heroes, and if I had to start to write them all over again I should not alter a single word. The Germans have been reckoning on this job for years, even working out the number of spikes per yard of barbed wire.

We never dreamt of being in a job like this, and in order to make it impossible to occur again we have had to make these terms severe. We must carry out the edict of Providence, and see that the people who inflicted this shall never be in a position to do so again.

The Germans say they will not sign, the politicians say the same, and we know that all politicians speak the truth. (Laughter and cheers.) We say, “Gentlemen, you must sign. If you don’t do so in Versailles, you shall do it in Berlin.” But it is useless for four of us to go on our own to Berlin to say, “You must sign.” If we four go we must have the Army behind us. We are not going to give way. (Cheers.)

The future of the world is dependent on this peace being imposed on Germany now and for even. If it is necessary for you to march on Berlin I shall let you know in a day or two. In your leave is cancelled, or your departure for England delayed, you will know that I alone am responsible, as you, as you had better get your firing party out now. (Laughter.) See that the seal is put on the document which you have helped to write, and we shall have peace reigning throughout the whole world. (Loud applause.)