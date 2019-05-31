PATIENTS in Gwent are set to benefit from a multi-million pound Wales-wide investment in new ambulances.

More than £13.5m is being spent on 111 new vehicles, to be deployed across Wales.

Seventy-one of these will be emergency ambulances, and there will be 33 non-emergency patient transport vehicles and seven specialist emergency vehicles that will attend major incidents.

They will replace some of the existing fleet of Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust ambulances as part of a 10-year programme.

The new ambulances will be fitted with the most up-to-date communications systems and equipment, will be more reliable, and promise better performance and lower running costs.

They will also be cleaner and greener, performing to the latest Europe-compliant emission specifications.

"I’m particularly pleased that all 33 of the new non-emergency patient transport vehicles will be fitted with solar panels to convert available sunlight into electricity," said health minister Vaughan Gething.

"Using solar panels instead of mains chargers negates the need to install multiple charging points, which will reduce our energy consumption, as well as the health and safety risks posed by trailing leads.”

Louise Platt, the ambulance trust's interim director of operations, said: “Our fleet is some of the most modern and well equipped in the UK and this funding will allow us to continue to replace our vehicles as they reach the end of their working life.

“Modern vehicles are essential in order that we can continue to provide the best treatment and patient care possible. It is also key for our staff who spend the majority of their working day out and about in the community.

“We are very grateful to the Welsh Government for their continued support.”