LONG delays can be expected this morning after the Prince of Wales Bridge was closed for more than an hour.

The bridge was closed until roughly 7.15am due to "roadworks".

Highways England tweeted that there is currently two miles of congestion.

Pls be aware if travelling to #SouthWales this morning #M4 #PrinceOfWales bridge has re-opened however there is significant delays in the area. There is approx 2 miles of congestion on #M4 back to #M5 #Almondsbury and approx 2.5 miles on #M48. Plan ahead.https://t.co/DFjDNv2KLl — Highways England (@HighwaysSWEST) May 31, 2019

There is queueing traffic on M48 Westbound between M4 and J1 B4461 (Aust).