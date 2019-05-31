A CLASSIC rock festival will take over the Valleys, with acts from worldwide.

Steelhouse has been staged since 2011 and this year increases capacity to 7,500 per day, but is Wales’ best kept secret.

Co-organiser Mikey Evans, said: "Rock fans from far and wide love the fact we’re on a mountain on the edge of the Brecon Beacons.

"Surprisingly, the take-up from local crowds from the Valleys has been lower than rest of the UK, despite the strong rock traditions in the area - maybe they just don’t know what’s right on their doorstep!"

Mr Evans helped set up Steelhouse with old school friend Max Rhead. They have seen it grow organically from a monthly club night at Ebbw Vale Rugby Club to its permanent home of Hafod-Y-Dafal Farm.

Mr Rhead said: "We’ve been able to create something special, a truly unique festival.

"It’s been hard work and we couldn’t have done it without the help of ‘The Steelhouse Family’ - our amazing volunteer workforce. Seeing what we’ve achieved together makes it all worthwhile."

Saturday July 27 will have Thunder headlining, with support from Temperance Movement; Gun; Crobot; The Wild!; Hollowstar; Wille & The Bandits and Ryders Creed.

Living Colour are performing at Steelhouse 2019

Sunday’s line-up features Living Colour; Uriah Heep; Danko Jones; Tax The Heat; Amorettes and Liberty Lies, before Thin Lizzy play their classic album, Black Rose, in its entirety – the first and only time they will do this anywhere in the world.

Scott Gorham of Thin Lizzy (Picture: Steve Thorne/Redferns)

Other activities include wall climbing, axe throwing and a bouncy castle.

Day tickets are £60 or a weekend ticket is £95. Children, accompanied by a paying adult, get free access to the arena.

