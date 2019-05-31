NETFLIX's hit show Sex Education has applied to return to the University of South Wales’ former Caerleon campus to film its second series - after noise and traffic complaints during the filming of the first run of episodes.

The Grade II listed site doubled as the fictional Moordale Secondary School in the critically acclaimed comedy drama, which was also filmed in Monmouthshire.

Hollywood stars Gillian Anderson and Asa Butterfield will reprise their roles as a renowned sex therapist and her awkward teenage son, the streaming giant confirmed earlier this year.

Production company Starco 2 TV has USW’s consent to film onsite during 2019 but, with no third series guaranteed, has asked for the agreement to be extended into the end of 2020.

Sex Education stars Ncuti Gatwa and Asa Butterfield in a hall on the former Caerleon campus. Picture: Sam Taylor/Netflix

Filming is planned Monday to Friday with some limited weekend work until the end of September, though activity at the campus would only account for half of the shooting schedule.

Around 60 cast and crew members could be onsite on any one day, with cars and larger vehicles used for filming equipment and props likely to stay put for several weeks at a time.

Newport City Council had not required the studio to formally change the site’s use to a filming location for the first series on the basis that it was only being used temporarily.

But following noise and traffic complaints from Caerleon residents, planning chiefs asked for a formal planning application to be made.

Councillor Gail Giles has asked for production vehicles to avoid certain routes through the village, which is an air quality management area.

“I would ask that consideration is given to a positive contribution to our community, such as making the studios available for visits from Caerleon schools,” added Cllr Giles.

Starco 2 TV gave local students onset experience during the first series, providing 68 weeks of work placements, and plans to involve youngsters again in the second instalment.

Members of the crew have also used Caerleon’s pubs, shops and local businesses where possible, according to the company.

Council planning officers believe the proposals would not result in an “adverse highways or air quality impacts”.

The planning committee has been asked to approve the application, subject to conditions, on June 5.