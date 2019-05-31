HARRY Potter fans can rejoice as author J.K Rowling has announced four new books.

Ms Rowling, who lived in Tutshill near Chepstow as a child, made the announcement on her Harry Potter fan hub – Pottermore.

The Harry Potter series features lots of nods to the area surrounding Chepstow, including using the Forest of Dean as a backdrop to scene in the Deathly Hallows and also a Quidditch team called the Tutshill Tornadoes.

Ms Rowling's teacher J.K Rowling, the late John Nettleship of Wyedean School, was the inspiration for potions master Professor Snape's.

And it's also thought that parts of the town, specifically Chepstow Castle, may have been the inspiration for her work as she lived in the area between the impressionable ages of nine to 18.

The new books, coming almost 12 years after the final instalment of the Harry Potter series, will delve deeper into the subjects taught at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, giving fans an insight into folklore and the curriculum.

(J.K Rowling)

The four titles will follow a similar theme to 2017’s ‘Harry Potter – A History of Magic’ and the family edition ‘Harry Potter – A Journey Through A History of Magic’.

The four will be available as eBooks.

READ MORE:

‘Harry Potter: A Journey Through Charms and Defence Against the Dark Arts’ and ‘Harry Potter: A Journey Through Potions and Herbology’ are the first of these books to become available, and will be published on June 27.

At a later date, the remaining two titles; ‘Harry Potter: A Journey Through Divination and Astronomy’ and ‘Harry Potter: A Journey Through Care of Magical Creatures’ will be unveiled to the wizarding fan world.

The eBooks will allow fans the chance to read about the colourful characters and strange incidents of the real history of magic and also notes, manuscripts and sketches as featured in ‘Harry Potter: A History of Magic.’

London based artist Rohan Daniel Eason provides the exemplary art for the eBook shorts.