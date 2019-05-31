A TRAFFIC accident near Usk has caused delays.

The accident, on the A472 near Usk intersection, is being attended by fire fighter crews from Usk, Ebbw Vale and Maindee.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for comment.

READ MORE:

Gwent Police are also attending the scene.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: "At approximately 11.25am today, Gwent Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the A472 near Usk.

"The collision involved two vehicles, a Ford Fiesta and a Citreon C3. No serious injuries have been reported at this time.

"The road is closed while emergency services are at the scene."

Welsh Ambulance are confirmed as also at the scene.

A spokesman for Welsh Ambulance said: "We were called at approximately 11:36 am to reports of a road traffic accident involving multiple vehicles near on the A472.

"We responded with one ambulance, the incident is still ongoing.”

Those travelling in the area are recommended to find alternative routes if possible.