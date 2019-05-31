FIRST Minister for Wales Mark Drakeford is set to make a statement on the proposed M4 relief road next week.

A decision on the long-delayed scheme, currently estimated to cost more than £1.6 billion, has been awaited since Mr Drakeford took over the reins from Carwyn Jones in December last year.

But it has been repeatedly delayed, most recently because of the Newport West by-election and he elections to the European Parliament, with Mr Drakeford predicting a decision in the "first week of June".

Now, according to an agenda published on the Senedd's website, a statement will be made on the project during the plenary session on Tuesday, June 4.

The project, involving a new stretch of motorway - referred to as the 'black route' - running south of Newport between junction 23A at Magor and junction 29 at Castleton and bypassing the often-congested Brynglas Tunnels has been on the drawing board for many years.

Supporters say it is vital for improving traffic links into south Wales.

But opponents have said it will only lead to more traffic, with others concerned about the impact on the protected Gwent Levels. A petition calling for the scheme to be rejected has been signed by more than 20,000 people.