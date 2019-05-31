REPORTS of congestion building up on the M4 around Newport due to half-term holiday traffic.

Traffic reports show traffic is heavy on much of the motorway between Junctions 28 (Tredegar Park) and Junction 23A (Magor Services).

Congestion on the M4 eastbound near Junction 28 (Tredegar Park). Picture: Traffic Wales

Congestion is especially bad around J28 as traffic approaches the variable speed limit zone.

Traffic is moving as slowly as 10 MPH on some parts of the eastbound carriageway around Newport.

A traffic map showing the congestion around Newport. Picture: AA

Traffic reports judge the increase in road users to be down to holiday traffic on the move.

Stagecoach is reporting the heavy traffic on the M4 is causing some of the firm's X3 services to be delayed in the direction of Abergavenny.

#Cwmbran - Due to heavy traffic on the M4 (Eastbound), we regret that we are experiencing delays of up to 20 minutes on some X3 journeys in the direction of Abergavenny. We apologise for any delay caused. — Stagecoach Wales (@StagecoachWales) May 31, 2019

Some Newport Bus services are also affected.