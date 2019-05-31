Minister for Education, Kirsty Williams, has confirmed that EU nationals intending to study in Wales for the academic year 2020/21 are eligible for the same tuition fees as Welsh students.

They will be eligible to receive loans and/or grants from Student Finance Wales (SFW), subject to existing eligibility criteria.

This is a continuation of the current policy and students will be eligible to receive support until they finish their course.

It applies to all student finance from SFW for students in Wales, for which EU nationals are eligible.

This includes loans to cover tuition fees (for those staying in the EEA for three years), loans and grants for maintenance (limited to those staying in the UK for at least three years), and some other grants and allowances.

The rules applying to EU nationals who will apply for a place at university for the academic year 2020/21 to study a course which attracts student support are unchanged.

SFW will assess these applications against existing eligibility criteria and will provide loans and/or grants in the normal way.

EU nationals, or their family members, who are assessed as eligible to receive grants and/or loans will be eligible for the duration of their study on that course.

Students should consult their university’s student finance officer or the Student Finance Wales website for information about the support available.