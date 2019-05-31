A MAN has been arrested and charged with robbery following and appeal by Gwent Police.
The 41-year-old man from Bettws has been kept in custody to appear before court today.
The charge is relating to a robbery on the junction between Queen's Hill Crescent and St Mark's Crescent in Newport last Friday, May 24.
There were no injuries sustained during the incident.
