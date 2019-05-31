FESTIVAL-GOERS who are planning to attend Let's Rock tomorrow (June 1) can use Newport's regular bus routes to get to the venue at Tredegar Park.

Let's Rock Wales will take over Tredegar Park this Saturday between midday and 10.30pm, with gates open from 11am.

(L-R): Let's Rock Wales performers Tony Hadley, Jason Donovan, and Billy Ocean.

Among the star names performing at the retro festival are Billy Ocean, Jason Donovan, and former Spandau Ballet frontman Tony Hadley.

Newport Bus routes numbered 30 (to Cardiff), 36 (Duffryn), and 37 (Rhiwderin) will all stop at Tredegar Park.

Bus timetables and route planners are available at www.newportbus.co.uk/Journey-Planner-2019

The festival's organisers will also be running a dedicated shuttle bus service, running to the venue every 10 minutes from Newport Railway Station between 10.30am and 3.30pm.

A return service will take passengers back to the railway station between 6pm and 11pm.

Tickets cost £5 per adult and must be booked in advance. They can be booked on the festival's website, www.letsrockwales.com.

Children aged 12 and under travel free with a fare-paying adult.

A park and ride service is also available at The Celtic Manor Resort.

Tickets must be booked in advance. See the festival's website for more details and to book.