THE University of South Wales has suffered a data breach during its exam period.

South Wales Police are currently investigating the breach, and is looking at what has potentially been done with the data and who was involved.

The University has campuses in Cardiff, Newport and Pontypridd which hold the data of around 30,000 students, with many currently taking their end of year exams.

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) was an important change in data privacy regulation, successfully established last year across the EU.

It is a key law in regulating how organisations protect people's personal data.

South Wales Police said: “We have received information from staff at the University of South Wales and the matter is being investigated.”

A spokesperson for the University of South Wales said: “The University of South Wales has referred a limited data breach to South Wales Police.

“We have taken immediate action to secure the University’s systems to ensure that there are no further breaches.”