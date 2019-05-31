THE winners for the Pride of Gwent Awards 2019 have been officially selected.

The judges have been poring over all of the nominations for the various awards and have come to a final decision.

Rest assured the selection process was no easy undertaking and all of the nominations were worthy of their respective awards.

The winners of the awards will be formally announced in the South Wales Argus this coming Monday.

The awards range from the Local Hero Award, for a person who has made a significant contribution to Gwent, to the Charity Champion Award, a person who has raised a substantial amount of money for charity, and the 999 Hero Award.

The recipients of the Lord Lieutenant of Gwent Award and the overall Pride of Gwent Award will have to wait until the night itself to find out they have won.

The Pride of Gwent Awards 2019 officially ceremony will be held on Monday, July 1 at Rodney Parade.

Managing Director of the South Wales Argus Hussain Bayoomi said: " The Pride of Gwent Awards are an opportunity to showcase the incredible people, groups and communities.

"These are our unsung heroes, who should be recognised for the amazing work that they do.