A Cwmbran-based manufacturing firm has gone into administration with the loss of 46 jobs.

Phenolic Limited, which was trading as Precision Custom Composites, made toilet cubicles for trains at its site at Llantarnam Park, Cwmbran.

The business ceased trading before appointed administrators and all employees were made redundant.

BDO LLP business restructuring partners Simon Girling and Christopher Marsden were appointed joint administrators for the business on May 17.

Simon Girling, BDO business restructuring partner, said: “Unfortunately difficult trading conditions significantly affected the business, together with a significant reduction in orders.

"The joint administrators are taking all necessary steps to mitigate losses to customers and, going forward, will seek to maximise recoveries for the benefit of all creditors.”

A spokesman for Torfaen County Borough Council said: "We haven’t had any contact with this company for many years but if requested would help to co-ordinate support services such as DWP, careers etc for the redundant employees."

The business was set up in 1988 and its toilets for persons of reduced mobility became industry standard for the rail industry. It supplied over ground trains and also those for the London Underground.

Only last year the business announced it was hoping to expand after the Welsh Government revealed plans to invest £800m in railways over the coming years.