FOUR distance runners from Newport have set their sights on their latest challenge.

The team - Gareth Barrington, Sarah Francis, Richard Whittaker and Nicola Sinclair - will undertake an Ultramarathon which they have organised in memory of Ann Barrington - the late mother of Gareth Barrington.

The runners, who all turn out for Lliswerry Runners, have planned their 69-mile route along Hadrian's Wall in the north of England to coincide with the age Mrs Barrington was when she passed away.

"When we knew that the cancer was terminal and my mother basically had just months to live we were a race against time to get a passport and take my mother on her first holiday abroad," said Mr Barrington.

"But the cancer spread in a short space of time, and in the end she became so ill we were unable to even take her on a simple day trip."

Mr Barrington went on to say that the team were training hard for their endurance challenge but were anxious about potential injuries resurfacing along the route.

"We are all preparing ourselves to learning to run on tired legs by doing a long run one day and running the next day a similar long distance," he said.

"As none of us has run this distance before it is definitely a challenge. "There is the fear factor of failure if we pick up an injury during the ultra marathon and any past injuries coming back, almost a year to the day we set off is when I had knee surgery to repair a tear in my cartilage."

They are aiming to complete the distance in a single day, setting off on June 15.

Their efforts will be in support of Velindre Cancer Centre and have already raised in excess of £1,000.

To donate towards their efforts, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/lliswerryrunners