IDRIS Davies School pupils in Abertysswg are getting creative with raising awareness about loan sharks.

The pupils have created a song and music video for their single 'Bite Back' in collaboration with local singer-songwriter Dean Richards to raise awareness in their community of the dangers of getting involved with loan sharks.

Lyrics have been written and will be recorded in June. The accompanying music video is currently at the storyboard stage of preparation.

To help the pupils prepare and learn more about loan sharks, members of Caerphilly County Borough Council's Rents team and the Illegal Money Lending Unit gave a talk on how people can get tied up in sharks and how it can effect them and their families.

The Idris Davies School signed up to an initiative with the council’s Rents Manager Sandra Isaacs in a bid to receive funds to help raise awareness of loan sharks in their local community.

After discussions with the school, this bid was a success, and the school were awarded £8,563 from the Illegal Money Lending Unit.

Idris Davis School Head Teacher Richard Owen said: “We are delighted to be working in collaboration with Caerphilly County Borough Council and the Illegal Money Lending Unit to raise the profile of the dangers of using illegal loan sharks.

"Our school council have taken a lead on this project and should be proud of the quality of the song that they have created with Dean and the accompanying video. We look forward to its release later this summer.”

Cllr Lisa Phipps, Caerphilly County Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Homes and Places said: “It’s brilliant to see that the council’s rent department, the Illegal Money Lending Unit and pupils at Idris Davies School are working together to help benefit the local community.

"The dangers of loan sharks need to be heard and I look forward to seeing the results from this song and video in helping to promote this.”