THE University of South Wales (USW) has appealed against the decision to reject plans for more than 300 homes on its former campus in Caerleon.

Concerns over air pollution and traffic saw Newport councillors refuse planning permission in October last year, which the university described as “disappointing”.

The Planning Inspectorate has confirmed the appeal, but said it was too early to say if it would be dealt with by means of an informal hearing, or an inquiry.

USW also said the move gave “little or no weight” to an agreement with Newport council to develop a £60 million Knowledge Quarter at its city centre campus.

There were also plans to invest nearly £2 million in three Caerleon schools, and a further £1.3 million on local play areas and roadworks.

Under the contested proposals, up to 263 new homes replace the old university’s student halls and teaching blocks.

The Grade II listed main campus building, Felthorpe House, TJ Webly and Ty Hywel, would be retained but converted for an extra 47 apartments.

Although the campus closed in 2016, it has been given a new lease in life as a filming location for the hit Netflix comedy Sex Education, which is seeking a return to film its new series.

But residents in Caerleon believe that any significant development on the site will exacerbate existing congestion and air quality issues in the area.

The planning committee heard that the village’s roads were already at capacity, having taken on traffic that was once served by the USW site.

Following the meeting in October, a spokesman for USW said: “It is naturally disappointing that the committee endorsed a position that gave little or no weight to the shared ambition to develop the Newport Knowledge Quarter in the city centre.

“Disputed expert figures on a traffic queue and a single mini roundabout – on which improvements were proposed – have overridden the development of higher and further education for everyone in the city.”

A spokeswoman for Newport council said it would not comment on planning appeals.