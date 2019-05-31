SEVERAL Newport Bus services have been delayed this afternoon because of youths in the Alway area of Newport allegedly smashing bus windows.

Newport Bus said the 20A and 20C services were affected.

The incident happened at the junction of Aberthaw Road and Chepstow Road.

The Argus understands the incident has been reported to Gwent Police.

In a statement, the firm's operations director, Morgan Stevens, said: "This is the third window to be smashed in the last four weeks, all in a similar area.

"Fortunately, no passengers or drivers have been hurt.

"The incident has been reported to Gwent Police and we will be passing on CCTV images.

"If anyone saw anything or has any information, call 101 quoting log number 324 of 31/05/2019."