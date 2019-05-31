PLANS to transform the former home of Newport’s legendary music venue TJ’s into a hotel have been recommended for approval, though traffic and parking concerns remain.

An easyHotel with 58 bedrooms, along with two shopfronts is proposed for the Grade II listed building, which will be fully restored having fallen into disrepair in recent years.

The roof and rear extension will be demolished while an extra floor will be built, bringing the Clarence Place site up to four storeys high.

TJ’s was an integral part of Newport’s thriving independent music scene, playing host to the likes of Oasis, Manic Street Preachers and The Stone Roses.

Urban legend says it is also the place where Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain proposed to Courtney Love, having watched her play perform with Hole.

But following the death of owner John Sicolo in 2010, the council says there were no realistic attempts to reuse the site for live music purposes.

A report says: “By reason of the site’s poor condition and necessity for significant potential expenditure early in any restoration project, there is likely to be few uses that could viably reoccupy the building at this time.”

The site has also been victim to antisocial behaviour and in 2013 was set ablaze, causing significant water and fire damage to the upper floors and roof.

But with the building now secured, officers have welcomed the chance to see a commercial use return to the building.

“The proposals offer substantial heritage, urban regeneration, visual amenity, tourism, economic and vitality benefits,” says the report.

“The re-use for hotel accommodation is particularly welcomed as there is considered to be a need for such accommodation.”

But some objectors say there would be inadequate parking facilities for guests and staff, with others fearing noise and dust disturbance during demolition and construction.

There are also concerns about how the redevelopment will affect traffic on Clarence Place and Rodney Road.

Newport City Council’s planning committee will consider the application on June 5.