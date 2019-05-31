GWENT Police would like to identify two men pictured in CCTV images, following a report of fraud at the One-Stop store in Monnow Street, Monmouth.

At approximately 10.30am on Wednesday, March 6, two men entered the store and exchanged money a number of times. Following this, staff discovered the till was missing approximately £30.

The men were described as white and wearing dark blue jackets. One of the jackets had white stripes.

Officers would like to identify and speak to the men pictured as they may have information which could assist their enquiries.

Anyone with information can contact Gwent Police by calling 101, or sending a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter pages, quoting log 139 of 06/3/19.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.