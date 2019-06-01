TAKE a look at this street scene, do you recognise where in Newport this is? Send your answers to sarah.wigmore@gwent-wales.co.uk or write to Sarah Wigmore, South Wales Argus, Cardiff Road, Newport, NP20 3QN.

(Do you recognise this street?)

On Saturday, May 18, we featured a picture of Station Road in Caerleon. Here’s what you had to say.

The Now photo is of Station Road, Caerleon. Just past the shops on the left is the roadway to what was Caerleon Station, the buildings are now used for small businesses. Station Rd leads to Ponthir which means Old or High Bridge. Just off to the left is Goldcroft Common - at one time when cattle were driven from one place to another on the hoof, drovers would stay on the Common over night - the nearby pub is called The Drovers Arms. Drovers had to be registered, they wore a badge on their coat sleeve and were also entrusted to carry valuables. At the far end of the Common is the Charles Williams Endowed School founded in 1724, opposite the school is the Roman Museum; Caerleon (Isca Silurum) the home of the 2nd Augustan Legion and next to that is St Cadoc’s Church. The Then photo does not seem to fit as it shows a church on high ground - St Cadoc’s is on flat ground and nowhere near Station Road.

Dave Woolven, Newport

Think this is the beginning of Ponthir Road, Caerleon. This small part hasn’t changed much over the years and the shops are still there with a barbers and a Spar, I recall. Just up the road, to the left is the turning for Lansdowne Road, which runs the length of the Common to the road which leads to The Lodge and St Cadoc’s Hospital.

Jim Dyer Newport