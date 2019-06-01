WHETHER it's chasing away a hangover, preparing you for your day, or just because you fancy a treat - nothing beats a delicious fry-up.

But what are the top places to enjoy a fry-up in Newport?

Our reporter, LEAH POWELL, asked the public for their opinion…

Pot Café, Newport Arcade

The Pot Café came out on top, with the venue dishing up various foods, including fry-ups and vegetarian options.

Leanne Evans said: “The Pot is my favourite – it’s quirky and the food is amazing, always cooked fresh in front of you.”

Along with food described by Debbie Jenkins as ‘absolutely amazing’ the cafe has staff who Daniel Murray described as ‘funny and friendly’

Troy Cousins added: “The Pot is brilliant! Their fry-up is second to none!”

The Pot Café is open 7am-3pm from Monday to Saturday.

The Secret Garden Café, Charles Street

The Secret Garden Café was a close second, receiving huge praise for its vegetarian and vegan options.

Chris Baldwin said: “The veggie options in The Secret Garden Café is to die for! The vegetarian option includes eggs, chef made sweet potation onion and sweetcorn patties, hash browns, beans, grilled tomatoes, toast and a glass of OJ.

“The vegan one comes with sautéed spinach, red onion, mushrooms, and vegan ciabatta with balsamic glaze. Both are incredible!”

Jill Difford praised the café for ‘welcoming staff’ and ‘delicious’ food and Lloyd Miller complimented their ‘modern breakfasts offered with a rustic home style.’

The Secret Garden Café is open 9.45am-3.30pm Tuesday to Saturday.

The Potters, Upper Dock Street

The Potters – also voted by Newportonians as one of the best beer gardens in the city – made the list, proving their food is just as popular as their atmosphere.

With a 'five' food hygiene rating and a diverse menu, The Potters offers an array of breakfast, plus an all-day brunch.

The Potters is open 9am-11pm Monday to Thursday, 9am-1am Friday and Saturday, 12pm-10.30pm on Sundays.

The Lamb, Bridge Street

The Lamb, which has been a feature in Newport city centre for more than 100 years, is another fabulous option according to food fans.

The venue serves breakfast from 7.30am, along with pub grub in the day, which Steve Corten says is 'great value' at £4.95.

The Lamb is open 7.30am-12.30am Monday to Saturday and 12pm-12.30am on Sundays.

Duckpool Café, Christchurch Road

Although the competition was fierce, Duckpool Café made the top five.

Located near a roundabout, it may be out the way but it's well worth a visit for a brilliant breakfast.

Amanda Elanda said: "Lovely cooked breakfast, fast service and friendly and efficient staff. Excellent prices too, highly recommended."

Duckpool Café is open 7.30am-1.45pm Monday to Saturday.