EVER fancied yourself owning your very own hotel?

Well, if you've got a spare £1,700,000 lying around this might be your lucky day.

Rightmove are advertising a seven-bedroom country house located in Catsash, just outside Newport, for sale for guide price of a paltry £1.7million.

Due to the close proximity to The Celtic Manor Resort and new conference centre, the property would be suitable for a variety of uses including hotel use, subject to planning.

Boasting five bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, this property could quite easily be used as a hotel.

Guests would be welcomed by a grand entrance hall complete with marble floors and an ornate staircase.

The two and a half acres of mature grounds might take some work to maintain but if you feel like you're working a bit too hard, there is always the option of retiring to the leisure suite complete with sauna and swimming pool.

Four reception rooms also offer choice - the sitting room boasting large bay window overlooking grounds, feature cornice ceiling and a marble fireplace.

If that's not enough to entice potential guests, there are also two cottages on the site which could easily be turned into holiday lets.

It's not just human guests you'll be attracting at your new mansion however. The five stables also offer accommodation for a number of equine visitors.

Or, if hotel life isn't to your taste, simply relax in the morning room, drawing room, sitting room, breakfast room or conservatory and live the life of the lord or lady of the manor.

For more information, visit rightmove.co.uk/property-for-sale/property-54472746.html