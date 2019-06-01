A selection of stories from the South Wales Argus, 100 years ago.

­— Afghans retiring

Simla, May 26.– Aeroplanes report that large number of the enemy are retiring westwards, between Jalahabad and Kabul.

It is also reported that stores and munitions are being removed from Jalahabad to Gandamak. Tirah is quiet, and favourable reports regarding the Afridis have been received.

The attitude of the Mormands, In spite of the strain on their loyalty by the presence of the Afghan troops and leading Mullahs in their country, is excellent.

The 23rd Chitral Scouts and the Metars’ bodyguard co-operated with the British mobile column in attaching the Afghan regulars and tribesman who were holding a line on the Bashgul River.

The British gained all their objectives, and the enemy fled towards Asmir, leaving behind four guns and a large number of arms and stores.

The enemy dead are estimated at 250. The British casualties were comparatively slight.

The Chitral Scouts suffered the most heavily. There were eight killed and 25 wounded.

­— Newport men against coming out

So far as Newport and Monmouthshire are concerned there will be no police strike.

A meeting of the police was held on Sunday at the Newport Town Hall, and it was decided not to come out on strike, that is, if a strike were called.

It was, thought that strike action would be premature.

We understand that the programme of the Monmouthshire Police is: -

(1)An immediate and substantial increase of pay;

(2) a fixed 14 days annual leave, with pay, not the present haphazard leave;

(3) payment for all rest days and for annual leave not granted during the war;

(4) the abolishment of three shift system or completing a day’s duty. Under this system a man comes on duty four hours, goes home an hour, comes on duty five hours;

(5) an eight’ hours day to be worked on one shift, half an hour interval for meals;

(6) the provision of county homes for all married men;

(7) medical attendance for men and their families;

(8) member’s death subscription - This found to be controlled by the police off all ranks, and a day’s pay to be the contribution, not as in the past, a day’s pay for P.S.’s and P.O.’s and 5s. for Superintendents;

(8) the establishment of a representative board.

­— Troop train wrecked

CHARLEROI, Friday.– The British troop train which ran off the lines at Charleroi last night had only just received its passengers, a large number of British soldiers who were proceeding to England for demobilisation.

These entered the train at Marchienne au Pont Station. The train, constituting 40 coaches, had only gone about 500 yards when seven coaches left the rails, three coaches being thrown against the side of the line.

The bodies of seven soldiers were extricated from the wreckage, while about a score were seriously injured and many slightly. The injured were conveyed to the military hospital at Charleroi.

The condition of some of the injured is critical.