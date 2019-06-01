RESIDENTS in a small Valleys community are living in a state of constant fear due to what they say is never-ending anti-social behaviour.

The tight-knit village of Cwmcarn is being plagued by youths playing loud music, shouting and swearing at all times of the day and night.

The behaviour is leaving some residents - particularly the elderly - afraid to go out in case they bump into the youths.

Social media posts show videos filmed late at night, including after 11pm - in contravention of the Noise Act 1996, which states that during night-time hours loud music should be turned down. In the videos, loud music and swearing can be heard.

Multiple calls have been made to police by residents over the past year about this same group, but they say nothing has been done.

One Facebook report said that on the one night they did not hear the group of youths, a police patrol car was spotted combing the area.

One resident, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of repercussions, said she had seen the youths in a lane at the back of her property.

(Nantcarn Road in Cwmcarn - a town "plagued" by anti-social behaviour)

“They were screaming and blasting music from 10.30pm until nearly 2am in the morning," she said.

“I was so concerned for my nan, I couldn't sleep. I called the police at least 8-10 times and no one came. I called 999 and the guy actually had a go at me.”

A second resident, who called the police multiple times in the past year about this group, confirmed the above.

She said: “It’s not just the music. They are abusing people for no reason at all and they think it’s funny. Most residents are getting fed up of them and a few of my elderly neighbours won’t go to the shop just in case they are about.”

Neighbourhood Inspector for the Blackwood and Risca area Aled George said police were aware of an increase in anti social behaviour in Cwmcarn.

"In response to this, officers have been dispatched to calls of this nature," he added.

(Newport Road in Cwmcarn - where residents say they are "fed up" of having to deal with gangs of youths)

“Compared to last year where we received five reports of anti-social behaviour in the wider Abercarn and Cwmcarn ward in April 2018 and 10 reports in May 2018, we have this year received 11 reports in April 2019 and 16 reports in May 2019.

“Since December 2018, we’ve seen a steady increase in reports of anti-social behaviour up to now.

“The area features as part of targeted patrols by our Community Support Officers. A number of anti-social behaviour referrals have been submitted for the youths responsible.

“We continue to work with partners in the Local Authority to provide suitable interventions to those who are repeatedly disruptive in our communities."

Inspector George also had a message for parents in the area - asking them to be aware of where their children are and what they are doing.

“We want to ensure that our communities are enjoyable places for the whole community to take advantage of and not marred by the inappropriate behaviour of a few," he said.

“With the lighter, warmer nights upon us, I know that people will be congregating for longer into the evening and I’d like to ask for everyone to behave considerately as anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated.

"Please continue to report any anti-social behaviour to Gwent police on 101, alternatively, you can contact us on social media pages, using our Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter page.”