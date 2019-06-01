A RECENTLY opened café in a unique location is gradually becoming a community hot spot.

Pavilion Coffee, based in Kimberley Park in Newport, was opened on April 1 by Sharon Wilkins whose husband, Terry Wilkins, runs Albion Rovers football club which is based in the same building.

Pavilion Coffee overlooks Kimberley Park

Ms Wilkins, who has years of experience in catering, said: “We built Pavilion Coffee as an extension to the football club, which took roughly 10 months.

“Business was a bit slow at first but has picked up and we welcome lots of different people. We get a lot of dog walkers and families – just earlier we had a mothers meeting chatting away in here.”

Business owner Sharon Wilkins

The cosy venue currently has four staff members, who have undergone barista training as there is a selection of hot drinks on offer (plus a fridge well stocked with cold drinks).

A latte and mocha, served with complimentary biscuits

Pavilion Coffee also boasts a ‘five’ food hygiene rating – it offers a breakfast bar, kids’ menu, and a huge selection of meals including paninis, toasties, rolls, baked potatoes, salads and more.

Pavilion Coffee has a cosy atmosphere

“One of the first things we did was create our outdoor dog area,” added Ms Wilkins.

“Obviously they’re not allowed in the building, but as a lot of people walk their dogs in the park and on the nearby canal it made sense to have a place for them.”

The outdoor area for dogs and their pet humans

Those who visit without their furry friends will be welcomed inside the family friendly venue, which has a cosy – somewhat rustic – interior and highchairs for the little ones.

Part of Pavilion Coffee's indoor seating area

Background music is at an appropriate volume, with funky lighting above the counter and plenty of windows so sunlight can flood in. The walls are bright and colourful, complimented with wall art which includes interesting photos of Newport’s past.

Photographs celebrating Newport's history are above the ice-cream freezer

Plus, plans are in place to build an outdoor patio area, along with the existing dog area, but concrete will have to be put down as it is currently marsh land.

The venue has patio doors and plans to build an outdoor area are in place

Pavilion Coffee is a fairly new addition to Kimberley Park, with plans also in the pipeline to build a 4G pitch – complete with floodlights – giving youngsters a place to develop their footie skills.

Ms Wilkins is helping organise a Ladies day at the adjoining football club which will raise funds towards the new pitch, along with Newport Mind and a dementia charity.

The annual event will be held on June 22 and include dress-up, Prosecco, a picnic and more.

To find out more, or if you just fancy a cuppa, pop into Pavilion Coffee which is part of Kimberley Park on Malpas Road.

The entrance to Pavilion Coffee

It is currently open 9am – 2pm Monday to Friday and 9am – 12.30pm on Saturdays.