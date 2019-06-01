HUNDREDS of children in Newport were given healthy meals and access to sports and other activities this half-term, as part of a community improvement scheme for the school holidays.

The Fit and Fed scheme, which catered for more than 300 children across the city, is a collaboration between Newport Live, Newport City Council, and local community groups.

“Fit and Fed is a fantastic project that gives children an opportunity to channel their energy into sports and other positive activities during the summer holidays," Gwent's police and crime commissioner Jeff Cuthbert said. “It helps keep them away from crime and antisocial behaviour, and also helps families who struggle with the extra food costs during the holidays.”

Mr Cuthbert's office helps fund Fit and Fed. Other funding comes from other partners including Newport City Homes and Melin Homes.

Organisers said it was this sense of collaboration which made Fit and Fed so successful.

“The partnership approach to delivering Fit and Fed within Newport has been running for two years, and as a collective we like to think we are making a difference to the young people and families that access the opportunity in their local communities," Leigh Williams, senior sport and physical activity officer for Newport Live, said.

And Patricia Moore, who volunteers at the Hope Centre in Somerton, which hosts one of the schemes, added: “I think this project is absolutely amazing, particularly when parents are working.

"Their children can come here, be safe, have their breakfast, lunch and plenty of entertainment. We look after them and hopefully they have some fun.”

Half-term may be over, but the organisers are already busy with preparations for the summer holiday edition of the Fit and Fed scheme.

Mr Williams said: "Collaboration is key and [we are] looking forward to catching up with the stakeholders after this week and getting ready for a busy summer delivering Fit and Fed.

"If anyone would like to help and get involved, please let me know as the more the merrier.”