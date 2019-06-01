THIRTY orchids have been dug up and stolen from a Torfaen council-owned nature reserve in Llwyncelyn, Cwmbran.

The local authority believes the plants may have been stolen for commercial purposes.

The incident was reported to Gwent Police on May 24.

The stolen plants are common spotted orchids – there is no special protection for this species, but uprooting any wild plant is illegal if you do not have the landowner's permission to do so.

If you have any information regarding the theft of these orchids, contact Gwent Police on 101 or social media quoting log number 366 of 24/05/2019.