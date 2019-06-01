EARLIER today music fans gathered to a retro festival which took over a Newport park.

Let’s Rock Wales was hosted at Tredegar Park, headlined by Billy Ocean and Tony Hadley, with a huge variety of 80s music icons taking part.

The sun is shining, summer is in full swing, which can only mean one thing – festival season!

Here are some of the awesome music and art festivals lined up in Gwent this June.

Glastonselfy

Glastonselfy takes over Parc Penallta, in Hengoed, next weekend.

Returning for its fifth year, thousands are expected to enjoy music and madness on Friday June 7 and Saturday June 8.

The festival is hosted by Jayne Jeremiah, and others, in memory of Leanne Self – a Glastonbury lover who died from cancer in 2015.

Kicking off next Friday, with a minute of motorbike revving in Ms Self’s memory, the festival is packed with entertainment and activities suitable for the whole family.

22 bands will perform over the two days, with Guns 2 Roses – a Guns N’ Roses tribute act – headlining on Saturday June 8.

Other fun lined up includes 70s, 80s and 90s dress up on the Friday; a bike show; demonstrations from local dance schools and plenty to keep little ones amused.

This includes mascots, dinosaur shows, magic shows, arts and crafts more.

Camping and glamping tickets for 2019 have sold out but there are Friday tickets available for £10 and weekend tickets (without camping) for £30.

For more information or to book tickets visit glastonselfy.co.uk

Risca Summer Festival

Risca Summer Festival, which attracted thousands last year, returns.

The fun festival will be hosted at Risca Park, in Risca town centre, on Saturday June 15 between 10am and 4pm.

A great day out for the family, the day will host an abundance of entertainment.

The UK’s number one Stereophonics tribute band, Stereosonics, will be rocking out live on stage. Also performing will be Fusion Dance, The Apple Tree Theory, and Tobias Robertson.

Guests can also enjoy funfair rides – including a rodeo bull, fun house, inflatables, trampolines, and the cups and saucers – at £1 a go.

There will also be animals displays and circus workshops for kids and a variety of food and craft stalls open.

For more information call 029 2088 0011.

Portstock

Portstock is returning for its second year – bigger and better than before!

Newport’s only family-friendly music festival will takeover Rodney Parade on Saturday June 22 with plenty to see and do.

Headlining are hip-hop and electronic band, Stereo MCs, with an immense line-up throughout the day.

Other acts include Rusty Shackle, Dr Feelgood, The Kar-Pets, Ska Monkeys, The Darling Buds, Joe Kelly & The Royal Pharmacy, The Rotanas and more.

There will also be a variety of stalls offering food, drinks and goods, plus funfair rides and face painting, with more to be announced in the lead-up to the big day.

Proceeds from the festival will go towards St David’s Hospice Care, helping them continue to deliver palliative care to patients and their families throughout Newport, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Torfaen and South and Mid Powys.

There is currently 20 per cent discount on tickets. Adults tickets are £22.40, children tickets are £8, with free fun for under 5s.

A family ticket, which admits two adults and two children, is £56.

For more information or tickets visit portstock.co.uk or call 01633 674 990.

Abergavenny Arts Festival

Abergavenny Arts Festival is returning for its second year.

Following a hugely successful 2018 debut, Abergavenny Arts Festival will dominate town during the last weekend of June (June 29 and June 30).

Run by volunteers, the festival is a celebration of all forms of art including painting, drawing, sculpture, dance, photography and more.

The programme is still being finalised, but you can stay up to date by visiting their website abergavennyartsfestival.com or finding them on Facebook @abergavennyartsfestival

Are there any festivals in Gwent this June which didn’t make the list?

