OUR dog of the week this week is Lucy.

Lucy is a large mixed breed young girl, although staff at Newport City Dogs Home are unsure exactly what mix she is.

She was taken in by the home as a stray.

It took her a while to settle in to the kennel life and it took staff and volunteers a week to persuade her that she was safe and only good things happen at the Dogs Home and to come out of her kennel to go for walks.

Now, she is a happy dog who greets the staff and volunteers she knows with a beautiful waggy tail.

She is still a little anxious around strangers but is beginning to learn to trust.

She has made some four-legged friends in the home and would do well in a residence with other dogs as she has found her inner puppy.

If you would like more information about Lucy or any of the dogs ready for rehoming or would like to adopt a new four-legged companion from Newport City Dogs Home, you can contact the staff at the centre on 01633 290902.