We have not one, but four cats of the week this week.

Gwent Cat's Protection are looking to find four homes for a little family of kittens nicknamed the Fab Four.

The litter, two boys and two girls, are named Dana (bottom right), Darcy (bottom left), Donny (top right) and Dusty (top left) and were brought into the care of the cat's protection along with their mum at just two weeks old.

Now eight weeks old, the kittens are ready to find their forever homes. They are super friendly and confident and can fit into most families.

The four kittens can be rehomed together or separately.

All health checks, vaccinations and microchipping has been done and a voucher for free neutering, when the kittens are old enough, is also included.

If you are able to rehome one of these adorable black and white or black bundles of fur, you can contact Gwent Cats Protection through the below:

Tel: 0345 371 2747

Email: info@gwent.cats.org.uk

Web: