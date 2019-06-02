NOSTALGIA allows us to relive the past and see how much things have changed.

Here we take a look at Newport railway station throughout the years.

(An inner city passenger train pulls out of Newport Station in 1980, with the Civic Centre and Mill Street visible in the background)

(The ticket office at Newport Station, year unknown)

(Platform 3 of Newport Station in 1994)

(Newport Station ticket office in 1973)

(The clock at Newport Station, picture taken in 1979)

(Newport station in 1989 with Cambrain Road visible to the right and the BT offices to the left)

(Commuters running to catch their train on platform 3 at Newport station in 1991)

(All aboard the 7.39am train to London from platform 3)