LEANNE Self never missed a Glastonbury festival.

She was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2014, and died aged 41after weeks after doctors realised more cancer had spread to her brains, lungs and liver.

That year, her friends honoured her in the only way they could - they threw a festival in her name.

Glastonselfy was born. Eight bands played in Newbridge rugby club to a crowd of hundreds.

Last year more than 1,000 people rocked out in Parc Penallta in Hengoed, with the festival back for 2019 next week - bigger and better than ever.

On June 7 and June 8, 22 bands will be performing in the same park.

Jayne Jeremiah – who’d known Leanne since primary school – stepped up to organise that first Glastonselfy, and has taken the reins ever since.

Ms Jeremiah said: “Leanne went to Glastonbury every year – she didn’t miss a single one.

“When she was diagnosed, she said to me ‘I’m not going to be alive for this year’s one’ and I suggested we host a mini one and she couldn’t believe it.”

(Leanne Self at Glastonbury festival)

Tragically, Ms Self, whose son is now in his early teens, died four weeks after her diagnosis in February 2015, ahead of Glastonselfy in March.

Ms Jeremiah, along with her husband Leeroy, hosted the event in Ms Self’s memory instead, with eight bands performing for free, attracting around 220 guests, and raised money towards Ms Self’s funeral costs.

“Leanne was insistent that she wanted a wristband like the ones people have at Glastonbury,” added Ms Jeremiah.

“The day she died I was on my way to bring her the wristbands we’d made, but she never got to see them.

“Before she was buried, I put a wristband on her and a ticket in her hand. I gave her a kiss and promised that as long as I’m alive and healthy I’ll host Glastonselfy to honour her.”

(Lanyards and wristbands made for Glastonselfy 2019)

Ms Jeremiah kept her promise – over the years Glastonselfy has grown, with the festival attracting more than 1,000 guests last year and now raising funds for Winston’s Wish, which helps bereaved children.

READ MORE:

The second year of Glastonselfy (2016) saw organisers turn down guests as demand surpassed the maximum capacity of the venue. It also saw Ellis Williams Funeral Homes, in Newbridge, and Newport Memorials donating a headstone.

(Glastonselfy (2016))

READ MORE:

On its third year, Glastonselfy moved to a local farm with more than 800 guests attending and an option to camp included. Classic Catering, based in Hengoed, also got on board but Ms Jeremiah said this was ‘still not big enough.’

(Camping at Glastonselfy 2018 (Picture: Simon Kear Photography))

Last year the event moved onto the even bigger venue of Parc Penallta and raised £1,500 for Winston’s Wishes.

“Glastonselfy has done really well,” said Ms Jeremiah.

“It’s a family festival, with no charge for those under 16, so it’s a reasonable, inexpensive weekend.

“If Leanne could see how the festival has progressed, I think she’d be overwhelmed. She loved music and she’d be completely blown away by it.

“It’s all about keeping Leanne’s memory alive. There are people who’ve never met her but know all about her.”

The festival will be opened, as it has since its third year, by a group of bikers revving their engines for one minute. This is in memory of Ms Self as she ‘wouldn’t have liked a minute of silence.’

(Bikes at Glastonselfy (2018) following bikers opening the festival (Picture: Simon Kear Photography))

The bikers also host a bike show as part of the weekend, which is jam-packed with activities. Glastonselfy will include demonstrations from local dance schools, performances by local bands, and London-based tribute band Guns 2 Roses headlining the Saturday.

There’s also plenty on for kids, including mascots, dinosaur shows, magic shows, arts and crafts more.

(2019 line-up)

There are two main stages: the Selfy stage and – as of this year – the Ellis stage in memory of festival organiser, Ellis Loisz, who recently died from cancer.

“Ellis worked so hard helping with the festival, it only seemed right,” added Ms Jeremiah.

“He was absolutely amazing, and we miss him like mad, just like we miss Leanne.

“I’d like to say thank you to everyone who helped make the festival a success, including all the bands, bikers and businesses who’ve supported Glastonselfy year in and year out.”

(Glastonselfy (Picture: Simon Kear Photography))

Last year the festival coincided with a heatwave, making for a lovely sunny weekend. However – in true Glastonbury style – patrons have said they’ll attend come rain or shine.

Camping and glamping tickets for 2019 have sold out but there are Friday tickets available for £10 and weekend tickets (without camping) for £30.

For more information or tickets visit