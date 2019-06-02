CHEPSTOW has paid tribute to William Marshal, Medieval knight and one of the town’s most famous historical figures, on the 800th anniversary of his death.

William was the lord of Striguil, as Chepstow’s castle and port was formerly known, and perhaps his most famous contribution to Medieval history was the instrumental role he played in mediating between King John and the barons during the signing of the Magna Carta in 1215.

Following John’s death, William became protector of the king’s heir, nine-year-old Henry III, and regent of of England, effectively ruling the kingdom for two years until his death in 1219. William is buried at Temple Church, London.

William was also a knight of legendary ability, and in his lifetime was victorious in hundreds of jousting tournaments.

To celebrate the life of this important figure, Chepstow’s mayor, Tony Redhead, unveiled a plaque in May near the town’s tourist information centre.

READ MORE:

The plaque details many of William’s finest achievements, including his role in ensuring Magna Carta was signed, and is illustrated with photographs of the knight’s tomb and Chepstow Castle, as well as contemporary illustrations of William.

Local potter Ned Heywood made the plaque for the 800th anniversary commemorations, which reads: “William Marshal 1147-1219. Lord of Striguil (Chepstow), Earl of Pembroke. One of the greatest knights of Europe in the Middle Ages. Regent of all England and parts of Wales and Ireland, 1217-1219. Builder of Chepstow Castle gatehouse and the outer walls of Chepstow Castle, 1189-1219.”

Of the Magna Carta, the plaque reads: “Marshal was the first of the 16 barons named on the Magna Carta in 1215. Statues of these 16 barons surround the House of Lords chamber today. Marshal is closest to the throne.

“The Magna Carta is one of the world’s most important documents. It sets out for the first time some of the key principles underlying the law in many countries in the world today.”

Of William’s role, it reads: “Marshal’s role was vital at the meeting at Runnymede, Windsor, 1215. Marshal was trusted by the King and by the Barons. Without Marshal there might have been no Magna Carta.”