On Saturday, May 18, we featured the Maplebank tied up in Newport Dock in 1978.

Here's what you had to say about it.

In Saturdays Argus is the MV Maplebank berthed at No. 1 section South Dock, Newport ( Not North). Maplebank was built for the Bank Line ( Andrew Weir and Co Ltd at Harland & Wolf Belfast, same yard as the Titanic). She was launched on the 24th May 1967 and completed on the 15th August 1967. She sailed as Maplebank until 1985 when she was sold to Ematon Corp. and renamed Kavo Yossonas. She was again sold on in 1985 to Tamahine Shipping Co Hong Kong Ltd and renamed Kowloon Countess where she lasted until delivered to the shipbreaking yard of Muzamillah Khan at Gadani Beach on the 29th August 1985 .

Reader Danny Lynch

The vessel featured is the Maplebank. She was built in 1967 at Harland & Wolff, Belfast. Renamed Kano Yossonas from 1979 - 85. In May 1985 she was renamed Kowloon Countess and sailed from Piraeus bound for Dunkirk to load sugar for India. On route to Suez she called into Gibraltar where she was sold for scrap. Following discharge of cargo she was beached at Karachi on 29th August 1985 to be broken up. She did once run full speed up a reef north of Fiji in 1975.

Reader Martin Hayward