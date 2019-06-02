GWENT duo Craig Evans and Kieran Gething defended their European and Welsh titles respectively at Vale Sports Arena in Cardiff.

There were also wins for Newport’s Sean McGoldrick and St Joseph’s-based Lance Cooksey.

Blackwood’s Evans outpointed Irishman Stephen Ormond for the second time to successfully defend his WBO European lightweight crown.

Evans got the verdict from all three ringside judges, although he did have a point deducted in the last round.

Gething also triumphed on points in his Welsh super-lightweight title defence against Newport’s Craig Woodruff.

It turned out to be a great battle between two former sparring partners, but Pontypool’s Gething came out on top in the end.

Meanwhile, McGoldrick took his perfect record to 9-0 with a comfortable points defeat of Moises Mojica.

And Cooksey stretched his unblemished record into double figures thanks to a win over journeyman Jamie Quinn, again on points.