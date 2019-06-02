HUGE crowds of ‘80s music fans visited Newport’s Tredegar Park on Saturday for a trip down memory lane with some of the decade’s household pop acts.
Retro festival Let’s Rock Wales featured a line-up full of glitz and glamour, including concerts by Neighbours and West End star Jason Donovan, former Spandau Ballet singer Tony Hadley, chart-topper Billy Ocean, and Ultravox frontman Midge Ure.
The weather couldn’t have been better for what was a memorable day of music and family-friendly fun in the park.
Plenty of festival-goers took up the chance to don fancy dress, ensuring a colourful party atmosphere all day.
Here are our photographs and videos from a great day out.
Pictures and videos by www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk