HUGE crowds of ‘80s music fans visited Newport’s Tredegar Park on Saturday for a trip down memory lane with some of the decade’s household pop acts.

Retro festival Let’s Rock Wales featured a line-up full of glitz and glamour, including concerts by Neighbours and West End star Jason Donovan, former Spandau Ballet singer Tony Hadley, chart-topper Billy Ocean, and Ultravox frontman Midge Ure.

The weather couldn’t have been better for what was a memorable day of music and family-friendly fun in the park.

Plenty of festival-goers took up the chance to don fancy dress, ensuring a colourful party atmosphere all day.

Here are our photographs and videos from a great day out.

Pictures and videos by www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk