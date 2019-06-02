THIS week marks one year since a Tredegar man atop a derelict building triggered a 40-hour showdown with the emergency services, taunting and exposing himself to police officers, and bombarding them with missiles.

Christopher John Foley scaled scaffolding around the former British Legion building in Bridge Street, Tredegar, on June 5 last year, and remained perched on various parts of the building for nearly two whole days, despite the efforts of police negotiators to talk him down.

Foley on top of the former British Legion building in Tredegar.

Armed police and dog units were called to the scene, and a police helicopter also circled overhead as Gwent Police responded initially to reports of a man wielding a machete, though officers "scaled down" their presence as the siege entered its second day.

A modest crowd of onlookers gathered to watch Foley's antics, as he pulled down his trousers and shouted obscenities at the police.

This prompted regular jeers from the spectators.

Numerous police cars, including dog units, were at the scene.

Police used a drone to keep track of Foley as he clambered over the site's lower walls.

At one point, Foley appeared to fall off a wall while police officers looked on.

On the morning of June 6, Foley was allegedly resupplied by a member of the public, who was filmed passing him what appeared to be food and cigarettes, prompting one bystander to tell the Argus: "If he is fed he will never give himself up."

Police using riot shields as a protective roof while they approach the building.

But Foley was eventually apprehended after he climbed down from the building and returned to his home on the morning of June 7.

He was arrested on suspicion of assault with an offensive weapon, assaulting a police officer, affray, criminal damage, road traffic offences and indecent exposure.

In October, Foley appeared at Cardiff Crown Court, where the court heard a number of local businesses had lost time and money when the area was cordoned off during the siege.

Riot Police look on as Foley occupies the former British Legion building in Tredegar. Picture: Ryan Finney

The siege came to an end when officers entered the building and Foley escaped into his own home.

Foley admitted affray, outraging public decency, and criminal damage; and was jailed for six months.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.