ROADS are set to close due to popular car show Festival of Classics.

Newport Now BID is staging its annual Festival of Classics car show in Newport city centre on Saturday, June 8.

Both Commercial Street and High Street are being used to exhibit the classic vintage cars and motorcycles and to stage a street market.

Commercial Street (between Stow Hill and Hill Street), High Street, Griffin Street, Market Street, Corn Street (between Upper Dock Street and Commercial Street), and Charles Street (from the Job Centre downwards) will be closed to all vehicles.

This includes pedal cycles, from the hours of 9am to 5pm on Saturday, June 8.

If you have deliveries during the closure times, it has been advised to make alternative arrangements; or that they are completed prior to the closure starting.

If you have any queries regarding the closure, contact BID manager Kevin Ward on kevin@kevinwardmedia.com or 07824 472543.