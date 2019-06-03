A FORMER Argus worker will be running 44 miles along the Normandy coast to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day and to raise money for charity.

Martin Wade, who was digital editor for 11 years until 2018, will be following a route across the invasion beaches to raise money for the military mental health charity Combat Stress.

He will also be taking on the challenge in memory of his grandfather, Sergeant Bert Wade, who landed with the Royal Engineers on the beaches of Normandy.

He said: "We can only imagine what it felt like to wait in a pitching landing craft, not knowing if you would be cut down in a hail of fire or if you would survive to the end of the day. Some did make it through, like my granddad, but many didn't and I will be thinking of them as I run along those beaches."

He will be joining runners who will also be raising money for military charities including The British Limbless Veterans' Charity and Blind Veterans UK.

The anniversary will be taking place on June 6.